We are all God’s children
Remember who your friends are, no matter what color or race or creed, we are all God’s children no matter what. Don’t misuse people only when you know them. For that is wrong and one day you will pay the price and it will be costly and it won’t be me it will come from God. You will forge a chain in life and by golly it is a long one. Treat people the way you want to be treated and God will see you through. Remember one day you may need that person and he won’t know. Just like God will say to you on Judgment Day. He will say depart from me you cursed for I never knew you. Remember heaven sees no color because when you do it right God and Jesus will welcome you. But if you go the other the devil and his minions will be waiting for you. And the next time you call someone a bad name because of their race or color just remember old Satan will be awaiting on you and people just like you. I did things that I will have to stand before God also. Everyone is the same no matter what color because we are all the same.
We bleed red and die alike also. And if you are jealous because what I have, too bad because you had the same chance that I did. And if that is what is bugging you, you are wastin your time. Because you think that’s going to make me mad you are barking up the wrong tree. And I’m no lowlife so grow up and get a life dummy for you are not hurting me only yourself. So have a nice day. I know I will (dummy)
Hershel Medley, Purgitsville
Hard work should be rewarded, and that is what the people of West Virginia deserve. The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) focuses on issues that affect the average consumer and delivers on the promise of building an economy for the present and the future. This is the legislation that we have been waiting for.
Before the IRA, it seemed the rich got away with corporate loopholes while the average person struggled to make ends meet. This bill will build an economy that rewards work. It lowers prescription drug costs, health care costs, and clean energy costs, leading to a healthier workforce and economy with new job opportunities.
Encouraging and incentivizing clean energy brings economic development investments to our state, which creates new, high-paying jobs in a growing sector. News of investments in West Virginia have already begun since the passing of the IRA.
Senator Manchin kept to his commitment for a better economy for West Virginians. Thanks to him, the IRA became a reality, and we can begin to develop a future and economy that all people can benefit from, not just the rich.
Charlie Streisel, Augusta o
