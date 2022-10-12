We are all God’s children

Remember who your friends are, no matter what color or race or creed, we are all God’s children no matter what. Don’t misuse people only when you know them. For that is wrong and one day you will pay the price and it will be costly and it won’t be me it will come from God. You will forge a chain in life and by golly it is a long one. Treat people the way you want to be treated and God will see you through. Remember one day you may need that person and he won’t know. Just like God will say to you on Judgment Day. He will say depart from me you cursed for I never knew you. Remember heaven sees no color because when you do it right God and Jesus will welcome you. But if you go the other the devil and his minions will be waiting for you. And the next time you call someone a bad name because of their race or color just remember old Satan will be awaiting on you and people just like you. I did things that I will have to stand before God also. Everyone is the same no matter what color because we are all the same.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.