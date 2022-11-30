The column The Big Picture needs a new name. The opinions expressed before we voted were quite narrow.
We were urged to vote because of two issues: 1 – the Supreme Court repeal of Roe vs. Wade and 2 – the January 6 Insurrection. What was needed was more research, verification and telling the whole story.
Issue 1 – in the column it stated “80% of the American people said they wanted that arrangement to continue.” This “fact” was incomplete. According to a Pew Research Center survey (June 27, 2022-July 4, 2022) only 62% of the American public wanted that. In a poll by the American Psychological Association (October 11, 2022) it had fallen to 57%. The Pew survey reported 82% of Democrats/Democrat leaning Independents disapproved of the ruling, not 80% of ALL Americans.
Issue 2 – An article in Politico (1-21-2022) by Nick Niedzwiadek reported 928 citizens were arrested and 417 were charged. 185 received sentences. An article in Time magazine in January and updated June 15, 2022 by Nik Popli and Julia Zorthian confirmed this information. 80 people received jail sentences. 14 got longer sentences, the longest 5 years (1 person) but the median sentence was 45 days. 57 people got home detention while the rest got fines, community service and probation for misdemeanor charges. Both articles stated there may be more arrests. Not all arrested have stood trial yet. (Whatever happened to a speedy trial?)
When I voted, I didn’t limit my vote to 2 issues. I looked at The Big Picture. So Mr. Lewis, where do you stand on other issues threatening our Republic? Gas prices, food prices, inflation, crime, border security, drugs, energy independence, heating oil, diesel, fertilizer, the Afghanistan debacle, baby formula (the US Census Bureau in October, 2022 reported nearly 1/3 of US families with an infant younger than one had difficulty at least one week monthly finding formula and only 40% had one week or less on hand) I have a new grandson, its personal. This is not a complete list.
I hope everyone looked at The Real Big Picture before they voted.
