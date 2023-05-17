Hillenbrand

The Legislature wrapped up its May Interim Committee meetings on May 9. Typical to Interim Committee meetings, it was impossible to attend all the meetings, but I was able to attend five “bonus” meetings and make one site visit in addition to my three assigned committee meetings. Here are some of the committee meeting highlights. 

The Joint Standing Committee on Insurance and PEIA continued the April discussion on PEIA prescription reimbursement rates to independent pharmacies. As presented, independent pharmacies are reimbursed for PEIA beneficiaries well below cost for 95% of name-brand drugs, and they make such a small profit on generics that the loss of filling a single name-brand prescription can wipe out an entire day’s profits. I continue to work on addressing this issue with Romney Independent Pharmacist John Lambert and hope that we can introduce legislation to remedy this situation next session.

