It was a breath of fresh air to read the letter titled, “The Real Big Picture” in a recent Review edition. The letter writer unmasked a trend we see in journalism of taking deplorable license across our nation to distort and deceive, using so-called facts, to support a personal ideology or cause.
I stopped reading “The BIG Picture” long ago and based on the current challenge in ‘The Real Big Picture”, it appears the content hasn’t changed. I view most of the stuff written about VietNam, Higher Power, etc. as rubbish with little to no value. A major case in point I take exception to, is the latest offering in The BIG Picture that attacks our military leadership, both Non-Commissioned and Commissioned officers.
I know nothing about the writer’s military service but I challenge his facts, other than his personal admission of disobeying order/regulation. To imply an active part in disobedience to orders by the entire chain of command is folly and a stain on the oath every officer and soldier accepts. In my day, if leadership purposefully disobeyed an order, the commander and other key leaders in the company would have been fired. Don’t tell me higher headquarters would not have known of such a wide-spread order violation as described. I didn’t read any admission of the writer taking responsibility for his personal shameful violation of regulation as he was the one, among others, that was doing wrong. Instead there seems to be bragging and branding leadership, no personal accountability.
The writer of “The BIG Picture” mirrors what is going on in our nation. Mainstream media, social media, major publications (e.g. New York Times) are nothing more than ideological. Partisan channels spreading disinformation. They distort, deceive, fabricate, disseminate false information that is later proven as nothing but trash, no matter who it harms. The goal is power and control by evil elements and don't think it hasn't invaded discipline in our schools. I have little confidence in what I read or see in the media. Truthful accountability of individuals and organizations must be restored.
Harry Riley, Capon Bridge
