It was a breath of fresh air to read the letter titled, “The Real Big Picture” in a recent Review  edition. The letter writer unmasked a trend we see in journalism of taking deplorable license across our nation to distort and deceive, using so-called facts, to support a personal ideology or cause.

I stopped reading “The BIG Picture” long ago and based on the current challenge in ‘The Real Big Picture”, it appears the content hasn’t changed. I view most of the stuff written about VietNam, Higher Power, etc. as rubbish with little to no value. A major case in point I take exception to, is the latest offering in The BIG Picture  that attacks our military leadership, both Non-Commissioned and Commissioned officers.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.