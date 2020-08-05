Our schools have a tough road ahead in starting the new academic year during the COVID-19 pandemic.
What’s needed more than anything right now is our support, not our sniping.
School administrators, teachers, support staff, elected officials, parents, employers and social service agencies have all been discussing the best way to start school. The talk seems to be boiling down to 2 options — bring them all to school or having them learn at a distance.
Both approaches have merit and both ways have flaws.
But we should all agree on a few underlying principles:
• Everybody wants what’s best for the kids.
• Nobody wants the virus to spread, either to students or through students to their families.
• We have limited resources at the county level and we’re not hearing about any extra money being freed up to help the schools with extra expenses by either the state or the federal government.
• We have circumstances in Hampshire County that make educating kids from home a challenge — starting with our spotty broadband access and encompassing. The role our schools play in feeding our children is part of that consideration too.
• At the same time, we have a fragile population in Hampshire County, with so many families including grandparents, so many people on disability or fighting medical conditions like diabetes, that bringing kids together every day and sending them home at night seems like a recipe for spreading the virus.
• We know parents who are scared, kids who are scared, teachers who are scared and health officials who are scared — both of the virus and of the uncertainty of what lies ahead.
We do not envy Superintendent Jeff Pancione, his administrative team and the 5 school board members who have the task of balancing all those competing worries to come up with a solid plan to return to school that is both personally safe and educationally sound.
But we trust them. We trust they are acting in the best interests of our children.
We elected those 5 board members to guide our schools. We know the years of experience and continuing professional development that Pancione and his team have to their credit.
You might disagree with this piece or the plan, and you should make your point of view known. But the best way to do that is to talk to one of the board members or administrators directly — not to whine all over Facebook.
We stand with our schools in this time of crisis and uncertainty. We trust their expertise and leadership. We hope for the best possible outcome for the 2020-21 school year.
We’re all in this together.
