When I first started jogging these mountains, anytime someone passed me, they asked if I was OK or needed help. One neighbor even admitted he genuinely thought I was a human trafficking or regional jail runaway.
At first, I found this funny – but then a bit sad.
I didn’t realize how foreign of a concept it was to jog out in the holler.
The West Virginia DHHR website states that only 29 percent of West Virginia adults get any physical activity outside of work. My first thought was, “Well, what about farming? Isn’t that physically demanding?”
But with the modernization of farming and increasing reliance on machinery, agriculture is different from what it used to be 50 years ago. Often, specific muscles are overworked, which can then lead to pain or injury.
While exercise was not much of a goal in the “good old days,” conversations with people have taught me that people did a heck of a lot more than any of us do today.
In an interview, Mary Alice Blizzard recalled walking four miles to and from her schoolhouse. “We were a hiking family,” she would say. Amazing! Hiking the mountains to and from places for long distances was typical then.
Cars are part of the reason for the decline of long-distance foot travel, but we should strive to get back on our feet even if it’s just for a simple walk for 30 minutes a day.
(Safely, of course. I have been advised to always carry protection, even when close to home. It’s something I’m still trying to get used to. The buddy system only works when you have a buddy.)
When people think of exercise, most think of gyms. Working out does not require fancy equipment – just a will to care about ourselves enough.
When I worked at a wellness center in Baltimore, part of my employment required me to lead morning and evening exercise classes. It was easy to stay on top of exercise since it was part of my job. I was in better shape then, but better yet, my overall sense of clarity, mood and focus sharpened.
But it takes effort. It’s work. I’m not the jogger that enjoys the actual activity. Frankly, it can be miserable. But once I’m finished, I feel elated – especially after a good crying session during one of my mood swings. After all, exercising releases endorphins that ease depression and anxiety.
For those of us who have office jobs, we have to be especially careful in remaining sedentary. Many articles and health experts state that being highly sedentary increases the risk of chronic fatigue, mental unwellness and other ailments.
No wonder I can barely stay awake after not exercising for weeks! I’ve realized that putting exercise off “to save time” is not saving me any time at all if I can barely focus on my daily tasks.
We should find a way to find ourselves accountable.
Kids may have many outlets to release their energies, but what about adults? How can we get creative and find fun activities to engage in regularly? The most beautiful thing about being an adult is that we are free to do whatever we want... after our obligations, of course. Finding friends with similar goals can turn the effort into a bonding social activity.
Hampshire County does not have any tennis courts that I know of, but I’ve been eyeing a badminton set for some summertime fun. Maybe someone *coughs suggestively at the reader* can step up and lead early morning or evening exercise classes outside – turn it into a community routine.
This does not mean we should totally change mountain culture; if anything, we are getting back to what we used to be. Mountaineers. Trekking (or climbing) the vastness of the Appalachian Mountains – or simply playing in it. We can’t remain the “unhealthiest state” in the country forever.
Kenia left Baltimore’s city life for Purgitsville in the summer of 2022. She relishes spending time outdoors with her wild animals and exploring Appalachian land with her Joshua.
