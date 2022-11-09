Last in a 6-part series appearing every 2 months about the people along the Cacapon/Lost River and their love for the river.
Otters, mink and beaver can be found swimming in the Cacapon River as it meanders through oak, maple and hickory forests. A good sign of the health of the watershed. The river is known for its bountiful fishing, boating, wildlife and scenery, as well as the diverse and interesting folks living along the banks.
Adam and Susan Broad are “Weekenders.” They started searching for vacation property about 10 years ago. Their search ended in Hampshire County.
“I am outdoorsy by nature,” Adam explained. “We wanted a weekend escape – something waterfront – a lake, a pond or a river.”
In 2017, Adam and Susan bought their cabin in a community located in a horseshoe of the Cacapon River. The location was perfect for their canoeing, kayaking and fishing adventures.
“I wasn’t looking for a property in a community,” Adam recalls. “But the volunteer activities and the friendships that developed are layers of icing on the cake.”
Adam has volunteered on several community projects from roadside tree trimming to river cleanups. If there is a project, he’s willing to step up.
The community has 3 river access points; one was in disrepair. Several years ago a trench was cut into the riverbank to replace an old switchback path that had washed away. Concrete was poured down the trench for a walkway.
The poor design of the access ramp resulted in years of erosion, a major concern, as well as an unstable walkway.
“The concrete had slid down the hill and broken up,” Adam said. “It was being undermined by the water coming off the field. Safety was a real issue.”
Adam coordinated a volunteer effort to build a new access ramp. He developed a plan that considered safety, costs and the impacts on the river.
“I found a design for steps on the Friends of Cacapon River Facebook page that had been installed in Great Cacapon,” Adam said.
He talked with the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources and the West Virginia Conservation Agency about possible designs and requirements to build steps along the river. He also obtained the building permit from Hampshire County Planning Office.
“The final design is a box style, three-sided boxes nailed on top of one another versus ladder style,” Adam explained. In the event of a flood, the idea is it will rip away just a few of the steps rather than the entire structure.
Adam presented his ideas to the community. The detailed plan and reasonable budget resulted in a community member offering to cover the costs of the steps. With that good news, Adam set out to obtain the supplies and coordinate the volunteers.
“We had 12 or so people the first day, for a pretty long day,” Adam said. “Lots of people carrying buckets of stone, digging into the bank, and cutting and measuring the wood to build the boxes.”
“We had two young boys busting up the old concrete so we could use it as backfill and help keep costs low.” The work continued over several weekends and Adam estimates there are 100 man-hours in the project.
“For less than $2,000 we built the steps with a 16-foot rise and 76-foot run with 2x8s, 4 feet wide,” Adam itemized. That included rebar, nails, lumber, fencing wire, tie plates and a lot of #57 gravel.
Adam and the volunteers take pride in their action to provide safe river access with a design to reduce erosion. It is a benefit for the community and the river.
The Friends of the Cacapon River would like to thank our volunteers and community newspaper for their continued support in helping us preserve, protect, and promote the environmental health and scenic character of the Cacapon River and its watershed. Thanks also to those who shared their stories of river life along the Cacapon River.
Peter Wood is a board member of the Friends of the Cacapon River. ❏
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.