Many years ago I loaned out a very large powerful aluminum plated ½ inch drill to someone who was building a deck. Actually I was helping him build the deck with several other friends! I took many of my own personal tools to the event and forgot to bring my drill home. Over a year passed and I needed the drill for a personal project here at home. Because of my inability to remember certain things, for the life of me I could not remember where I left my drill. Long story short, I decided to create a new holiday called, NATIONAL RETURN ALL THOSE BORROWED THINGS DAY. As you could imagine this idea did not gain much traction but after several editorials in the local newspaper, I did receive a tip and recovered my drill!
At one point people were coming up to me in Winchester and asking me if I got my drill back!
It’s time for another attempt at NRATBTD! It can be almost any day, a day to walk through your house and see all those things that do not belong to you! While you are looking, look for my classical guitar that I loaned out last year and for the life of me cannot remember who I loaned it to! I was being a nice guy because they expressed an interest in playing guitar so I loaned them my guitar and gave them a few short lessons. Now I do not have my classical guitar and I want it back!
If you have any information on this instrument, please contact me. There is no reward, just the feeling of doing something good for an old forgetful guy. I do remember this person came to the house at which time I LOANED him the guitar and they were/are a friend of mine! One last thing, you can celebrate NRATBTD with me and return all those things that do not belong to you. You will make someone very happy who may be rooting about his house wondering where that certain thing is.
Charlie Streisel, Augusta
