Bailes

Surrender of Gen. Burgoyne at Saratoga to Gen. Gates and Daniel Morgan

In 1756, there is no Capon Bridge – there is no bridge. There is a fort on Joseph Edwards’ land (across from the current Capon Bridge schools on Cold Stream Road).  Archaeological digs have shown it was not just a strong house, but rather a real fort with a stockade.

Inside the fort lies a young man recuperating from a neck injury. Many people believe this young man was Daniel Morgan, who years later would be known as the hero of Saratoga and Cowpens.

