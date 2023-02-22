In 1756, there is no Capon Bridge – there is no bridge. There is a fort on Joseph Edwards’ land (across from the current Capon Bridge schools on Cold Stream Road). Archaeological digs have shown it was not just a strong house, but rather a real fort with a stockade.
Inside the fort lies a young man recuperating from a neck injury. Many people believe this young man was Daniel Morgan, who years later would be known as the hero of Saratoga and Cowpens.
Maybe you have seen the statue of Morgan on 304 East Piccadilly Street, Winchester, or the Winchester school named for him.
So who was Daniel Morgan? He was born July 6, 1736, in Hunterdon County, N.J.
After a fight with his dad, he ran away from home as a young man. He (and Daniel Boone) were teamsters on Braddock’s disastrous defeat in 1755. On the return from that massacre, Morgan’s British officer superior struck Morgan with the flat of his sword. Morgan knocked him down. Morgan was sentenced to be flogged – 500 stripes. This was often a death sentence, but Morgan survived the flogging. He carried the scars for the rest of his life. Years later, he joked that the British had miscounted and they owed him one more.
(As a commander, Morgan would not allow floggings.)
Back to the young man recuperating in Fort Edwards. By 1756, he has joined a company of rangers. Not long before, he and a fellow ranger were riding near Hanging Rock.
Ah...but there is confusion here. There are two Hanging Rocks in Hampshire County. I would encourage you to read “Frontier Forts Along the Potomac and its Tributaries” by William Ansel. In his book (1984), Ansel suggests that Morgan was riding between Romney and Springfield. I very much respect Mr. Ansel and the extensive research and careful footnoting that he included in his book. But I believe more recent findings indicate Morgan was near where the Liberty station is now at the North River and Route 50 intersection.
So...Morgan and his comrade were ambushed by Native Americans. The comrade was killed. Morgan was shot through the neck, and the ball exited through his lip and he lost several teeth. Somehow, he did not fall off his horse. An Indian dismounted and walked toward Morgan to finish him off and scalp him.
But Morgan’s horse started walking back toward Fort Edwards. The Indian picked up the pace, but so did the horse. Now the Indian was too far from his own horse and Morgan was able to stay on the horse until he arrived back at the fort.
So Morgan lies recuperating in Fort Edwards on April 18, 1756. A Delaware leader, Bemino (John Killbuck to the whites) has lured soldiers out from the fort. Capt. John Fenton Mercer, Ensign Carter and 15 soldiers are killed. This is the largest and most costly battle for Col. George Washington’s Virginia Regiment to occur in the colony of Virginia during the French and Indian War. This battle would come to be known as the Battle of Great Cacapehon. In the aftermath, there were two court martials, and one resulted in a sentence of death by hanging (but we don’t know if he was actually executed).
In addition to Ansel’s book, I would encourage you to read, “Daniel Morgan: A Revolutionary Life,” by Albert Louis Zambone. By the way, Fort Edwards’ book store has an excellent selection.
On Saturday April 15, 2023, Fort Edwards Foundation (https://fortedwards.org) in Capon Bridge is hosting a Colonial Feast at 6 p.m. It will be held at the old school cafeteria, 96 Capon School St, Capon Bridge, WV.
The annual Colonial Feast commemorates the Battle of Great Cacapehon. It is free and open to the public (If you click “going” on the Facebook event page, it really helps the folks hosting the feast) Please share this information and invite family and/or friends. We encourage you to come in colonial garb, but street clothes are fine. And we encourage you to bring a colonial era themed food, but it is not required.
Brunswick Stew was a popular dish in colonial times. There are plans to hold a cook-off competition. Stay tuned for details.
Steve Bailes is a friend of the Review, retired teacher and enjoys exploring and sharing the intricate history of Hampshire County. He lives in North River Mills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.