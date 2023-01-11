Located between the very rural Appalachian mountains is a small rural county called Hampshire. I have lived here for almost 50 years. Our schools are still suffering and underfunded, our roads are lacking, our communication system is older than I am, our electric grid is in serious need of funding. I choose to live here because I enjoy the rural environment and the wonderful people, but I believed that in the future we would make our lives more enjoyable and rewarding.
I was wrong. Very little has changed in people’s lives. Innovation and change have become bad words. Many have been anchored in this way of life for so long they believe there is no better way to live. We have accepted mediocre, The best place to see this is in our education system. Our political leaders seem to be stuck in keeping things the same while our teachers wrestle with bureaucratic nonsense.
There are a few good things going on in our county. The Food Lion has been updated and is a well run modern grocery store. The towns of Romney and Capon Bridge are fighting to become vibrant centers for people to gather. We have at least five serious restaurants in the county. At the top of Sunrise Summit is a Wellness Center that is unrivaled for community commitment and improving the physical health of our citizens. We have a great Newspaper.
Today I learned that our Wellness Center is in danger of closing due to lack of support from the community and county commission. A fact many do not know is that the Valley Health system financially supports our wellness center, allowing it to keep its doors open. In a county/state which has one of the highest rates of obesity, smoking and diabetes, you would think that a center designed to improve our health would be a priority. We have many people who are in need of what the Wellness Center offers, some do not have the economic ability to belong and others choose to squeeze their money so tight, avoiding improving their physical well-being. It would be such a loss to lose the center over financial squabbling when it has so much to offer its citizens. This may be just another step down the abysmal path that we have taken in this county for the last century. I certainly hope not! There is always the Food Lion.
Charlie Streisel, Augusta
