Located between the very rural Appalachian mountains is a small rural county called Hampshire. I have lived here for almost 50 years. Our schools are still suffering and underfunded, our roads are lacking, our communication system is older than I am, our electric grid is in serious need of funding. I choose to live here because I enjoy the rural environment and the wonderful people, but I believed that in the future we would make our lives more enjoyable and rewarding.

I was wrong. Very little has changed in people’s lives. Innovation and change have become bad words. Many have been anchored in this way of life for so long they believe there is no better way to live. We have accepted mediocre, The best place to see this is in our education system. Our political leaders seem to be stuck in keeping things the same while our teachers wrestle with bureaucratic nonsense.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.