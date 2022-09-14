Butt out
To whom it may concern,
Please quit worrying about how many times I go to Moorefield. And for your darn information, I don’t go to Moorefield every day so get your drunken story straight. And quit worrying about me. For I sure in hell don’t worry about you all. So stay out of my affairs. And I’m damned tired of some of you trying to rule me. Only one person that can tell me what to do lives in Moorefield.
So butt out.
Hershel Medley, Purgitsville
