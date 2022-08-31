For over 2 years, since the outset of the Covid-19 pandemic, West Virginia’s hospitals and their physicians, nurses, caregivers and teams have been on the front lines working tirelessly caring for patients, saving lives and protecting their communities.

We hope we’re rounding the corner, but we’re definitely not at the finish line yet. Fluctuations in Covid cases along with hospitalizations continue and it shows just how nimble hospitals must be in their response efforts while also providing the 24/7 care that our communities deserve.

