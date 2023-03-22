Please take care of our library and quit trying to destroy the food box out back and throwing rocks. The library is a wonderful thing to have. And if we lose that we won’t have a thing. And if this country don’t take care of the resources we have and stop bullying in school and calling out bad names to other students in school, we will be lost. The people in this country had better pull together or we won’t have no more USA. And that is what China and Russia want, this country to fall so America please wake the H up. And work together. And as a veteran I still believe in what’s left of this country and tired of it going to the dogs. Let’s stop the hate and just get along.
Hershel Medley, Purgitsville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.