Letter to the Editor

Historic wall

This past week many of you have driven by the schools for the Deaf and Blind to show your support to keep the historic two foot wall that was built over one hundred years ago. It was built by Mr. Keister with rocks from the Potomac river. Can you imagine the time and labor that went into it. Now the school officials want to tear it down. They say it’s unsafe for 50 plus students. OK then why has there been no injuries from the wall in over 100 years. Another thought is to tear it down to make bus lanes for the students. Folk’s buses have always been there for the students. I don’t know what to think but I do know that it saddens many people in this community that have supported this great institution since 1870. Perhaps we are going to lose another Historic piece of History. Please DON’T let it Happen! You can help by calling your representatives in Charleston. Your Voice matters! Senator Joe Manchin 202-224-3954. Senator Shelly Moore Capito 202-224-6472. Governor Jim Justice 304-558-2000. You can and I highly recommend that you call the school at 304-822-4800. SAVE THE WALL!!!

