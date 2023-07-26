This past week many of you have driven by the schools for the Deaf and Blind to show your support to keep the historic two foot wall that was built over one hundred years ago. It was built by Mr. Keister with rocks from the Potomac river. Can you imagine the time and labor that went into it. Now the school officials want to tear it down. They say it’s unsafe for 50 plus students. OK then why has there been no injuries from the wall in over 100 years. Another thought is to tear it down to make bus lanes for the students. Folk’s buses have always been there for the students. I don’t know what to think but I do know that it saddens many people in this community that have supported this great institution since 1870. Perhaps we are going to lose another Historic piece of History. Please DON’T let it Happen! You can help by calling your representatives in Charleston. Your Voice matters! Senator Joe Manchin 202-224-3954. Senator Shelly Moore Capito 202-224-6472. Governor Jim Justice 304-558-2000. You can and I highly recommend that you call the school at 304-822-4800. SAVE THE WALL!!!
Bruce Nicholson, Springfield
The Hampshire County Arts Council (HCAC) is pleased to have offered the unique opportunity for local public school, home school, and WVSDB students to experience performing arts at its finest with guidance from the Missoula Children’s Theatre professionals. Their two successful performances of The Secret Garden, with only five days from audition to presentation, was a testament to the children’s creative and expressive abilities. From day one, students began developing their self-awareness and self-discipline, learned to follow a routine and developed the concept of teamwork.
HCAC is appreciative of support for this meaningful project from the Eileen Eddis Endowment Fund, Hampshire County Community Foundation Community Impact Fund and the RMB Shaw Family Fund, Dottie Eddis and Lowell Hott, Margaret Broderick, and the Hampshire County Public Library. Their support and encouragement made it possible for 26 children to further develop life skills and fostered connections between children with diverse life experiences. We thank you, and the children thank you.
Joanne Snead, HCAC Youth Coordinator
