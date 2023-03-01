Those living in our region have had good reason to keep on eye on information coming out of East Palestine, Ohio, as officials continue to monitor the quality of water into which some of the chemicals from a Norfolk Southern derailment spilled more than two weeks ago. So far, officials say the water remains safe for those who drink water from systems that pull from the Ohio River, though they have recommended those who drink well water should seek independent testing.

This is the latest concern, and one on which administrators will surely keep a close eye. But there’s another danger we’re already fighting to address. Per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances (think C8) are a problem in West Virginia. Many water systems have been able to address the matter with carbon filtration, but that comes only after proper testing determines the needs of the system.

