Seek and ye shall find truth, it matters!
America is the envy of the world because of our laws and institutions.
• Regular, peaceful and orderly transfers of power thru free and fair elections;
• Governed by the Constitution and the rule of law that applies to everyone equally.
• A justice department that by law functions independently without the interference of politicians or demigods;
• A Federal Bureau Investigation that is professional, effective and honest;
• A judicial system that is bound by the Constitution and Bill of Rights that protects the rights of the individual, little guy and big shot equally.
Millions of people throughout the world dream of coming to America and participating in our free society where everybody has an equal opportunity to work hard and achieve success as they define it. Thousands attempt to come both legally and illegally, risking great physical and financial hardship.
We enjoy these freedoms from birth and we take them for granted. Yet today they are all under constant attack from the partisan media, foreign enemies and self-serving politicians. We Americans need to thwart this attack on the blessings of our country. We must stand up for our institutions. How can we do this? By seeking and speaking the Truth! Each of us must take the time to seek out the truth where we can find it.
The internet is both a blessing and a curse. The blessing is that we enjoy almost instant access to volumes of information on any topic. The curse is that not all of the information is true, accurate or unbiased. We have the ability to search the internet and use the filter of our common sense, integrity and diligence to ferret out the facts and read them. Let our friends and neighbors know your findings, and teach our children not to be fooled by scams and unfounded rumors or conspiracy theories.
In the case of the Indictment of the former president, we can read the original Indictment in its entirety online at pbs.org. This 47-page document reads like a novel in plain English, straightforward and supported by facts presented to a Florida Grand Jury. You need to read it to understand that it is not a political stunt as proclaimed by some in Congress and the media, but a diligent effort to preserve our democracy through the rule of law. SEEK AND YE SHALL FIND… TRUTH, IT MATTERS!
Joanne Hepworth, Paw Paw
