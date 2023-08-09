Alarm bells should be ringing for anyone — in state or out — considering attending or teaching at a college or university in West Virginia.

Granted, those warning sirens have been sounding for some time. Things got a lot worse very quickly on Monday, though. In a juxtaposition of very different schools with somewhat similar problems, the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission ruled that Alderson Broaddus University can no longer award degrees after Dec. 31, while West Virginia University extended President E. Gordon Gee’s contract through 2025.

