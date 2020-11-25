Defend freedom
Editor:
“My home is still my castle” no matter what bureaucrats and gutless politicians try to fabricate as necessary in order to “invade my freedom”. Freedom is not free, and I for one among many fought from the fox-hole to keep it free.
Special days of worship such as Thanksgiving, Christmas, Resurrection Sunday, and others are ripe for the anti-god movement to target as spreading COVID virus.
As for me, my home is open for as many family members that desire to visit, pray, and honor God for giving us, and His mercy in sustaining our blessed nation.
The larger goal of the anti-law and order fanatics is a complete destruction of our United States Constitution and all amendments. At some point patriots will have to stand up and say “enough is enough”. I pray it’s not too late.
Harry Riley, Capon Bridge
