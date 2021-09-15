Don’t bother anyone
To whom it may concern,
What goes on at other places is none of my business. I don’t carry tales or bring them if it don’t concern me or happen in my backyard I don’t worry about it. I mind my own damn business and don’t have time to worry anyone else.
I don’t try to fit into a clique nor do I want to be. I don’t pretend to like someone and don’t and I ask no one for nothing nor do I try to use anyone. I try to get along with everyone. I have always paid my way and don’t look for anything for nothing.
And that little bit of money I got while back I caught up on my bills and I don’t get any free food. I buy my food. I just want to live and let live. So leave me the hell alone and I don’t bother anyone.
Hershel Medley, Purgitsville
America’s shamme
Editor:
The Biden Administration current strategy seems to be moving away from any mention of the disastrous pull-out from Afghanistan. The surrender in Afghanistan to the terrorists responsible for the 9-11-2001 bombing of New York City and the Pentagon, killing some 3000 people is a stain on United States moral legitimacy in the world.
When will we hear from our US Senators? Nothing that I’ve heard or read from Senator Manchin or Senator Capito about the Afghanistan debacle or the death of 13 military members lost in the retreat?
Over 2000 lives lost and tens of thousands wounded over 20 years and for what? The organizations responsible for the 9-11-2001 attack on our nation have now been given total control of Afghanistan to plan and do it again.
Shadow of Viet Nam all over again. We always lose wars run by bureaucrats and weak military leaders.
Harry Riley, Capon Bridge o
