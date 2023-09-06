My word will not return to me void but will accomplish what I intend it to
In the Rev Roy Knight’s Markings Column August 23, 2023 he seems to be reminiscing about things he remembers from his youth growing up in a white, middle- class church in a white middle-class community” that he now no longer believes.
I lived in Romney until I was eleven years old and my family moved to Slanesville. In Romney I attended The First Methodist Church where I was taught the Ten Commandments, memorized other portions of Scripture and was also taught that Jesus of Nazareth was the Son of God and belief in him was the only way to heaven.
The scriptures I learned gave me an understanding of the difference between right and wrong behavior and the knowledge that as often as not I behaved badly. I wanted to do right but was unable to do so. I do not recall being taught that I was a sinner and needed to repent of my wrong actions {sin}. Neither do I recall being taught that the Holy Spirit is a person who wants to guide me through this life into the path of righteousness. That came when the Spirit convicted me of sin and His Grace set me free.
Contrary to Rev Knight’s assertion that “the Bible wasn’t written for me” I believe it was written for me and him and for all mankind.
I do agree with Rev Knight that the Bible is in some ways not good news for people like he and I-white middle-class Americans who benefit from groups and communities who have been and are being oppressed by people in positions of power and privilege. People who perpetuate suffering because of their greed.
However, the Bible teaches and Jesus emphasized the need for all of us to repent of our sin to escape Hell and we will be forgiven and have the promise of eternal life in heaven.
That is Good News for all of us – oppressed and oppressor and those who benefit from the oppression of others.
As a child I believed Jesus loved me because the Bible told me so. As an adult I believe because the Holy Spirit who lives in me tells me so. I haven’t got it wrong. It isn’t complicated.
As a retired Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) employee, I would like to commend the FBI. It is my understanding that it was because of their dedication and vigilance, they were able to keep a potential threat from occurring at Hampshire High School (HHS) on August 30, 2023. They accomplished this by working in cooperation with the local law enforcement personnel and school administration at HHS. Thank you to all for a job well done!
