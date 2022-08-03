The governor of West Virginia is again proposing to cut income taxes. In a recent article in the Review (July 13), he lays out his plan with no mention that one reason for this outstanding surplus is probably because of the federal funds that the state received from the Infrastructure Bill.

In an op-ed that Senators Manchin and Capito wrote in November of last year - “ ... we are proud to announce that West Virginia is set to receive nearly $6 billion to repair our roads and bridges, build out broadband and so much more, with additional funds possible through federal competitive grant programs. ... [It] brings roughly $3 billion to repair and expand our network of roads and highways ... includes around $600 million to expand broadband access to every holler and town across West Virginia. ... bill makes West Virginia utility companies eligible for $5 billion to shore up the electric grid and provide peace of mind for West Virginians despite extreme snow storms and flash flooding.”

