The governor of West Virginia is again proposing to cut income taxes. In a recent article in the Review (July 13), he lays out his plan with no mention that one reason for this outstanding surplus is probably because of the federal funds that the state received from the Infrastructure Bill.
In an op-ed that Senators Manchin and Capito wrote in November of last year - “ ... we are proud to announce that West Virginia is set to receive nearly $6 billion to repair our roads and bridges, build out broadband and so much more, with additional funds possible through federal competitive grant programs. ... [It] brings roughly $3 billion to repair and expand our network of roads and highways ... includes around $600 million to expand broadband access to every holler and town across West Virginia. ... bill makes West Virginia utility companies eligible for $5 billion to shore up the electric grid and provide peace of mind for West Virginians despite extreme snow storms and flash flooding.”
Included in the bill was the stipulation that states could not cut income taxes as a result of these funds. It seems there is a loophole that allows for wiggle room of a cut of up to 10% of taxes and the governor has figured out how to do this.
It is proposed to cut income tax for those making less than 10K by 33% and for those making less than 25K by 19%.
Hmmm, if one looks up the Federal Poverty level for 2022, we discover (for example) that a single-person making $13,590 and a family of 4 making less than $27,750 fall below that level, so the odds are that they aren’t paying any taxes anyway. So, what is to cut?
If the Governor wants to help the poorer people in the state, he can give us a break on the gasoline tax and also eliminate sales tax. Per previous op-eds, I have said that I feel that the government should only be able to collect taxes based on its ability to create a healthy income environment, not on what its people need to buy.
There does, of course, need to be a “rainy day” fund (I think that is what it is called) for emergencies, like floods and snow storms and ... when a town’s water is poisoned and ...
If there is such a surplus, why not give raises to teachers, civil servants, etc. Why not hire more teachers and make classes smaller? Why not build schools not as cheaply as possible, but build to last 100 years or more instead of a mere 40 or 50?
And, close to home here in Hampshire County, why not repair the leaking roofs on the campus of the WVSDB – especially in buildings that the students are using?
And if such repairs and maintenance had been made in a timely manner – perhaps we would not have lost our historical Administration Building and all of the artifacts and memories that it held.
What about our back roads (i.e., most of the roads in West Virginia)? We are seeing little evidence of what we thought was coming when the citizens of the state voted for that bond-financed road repair bill (Roads to Prosperity) some few years back. There are roads here that haven’t seen more than superficial patching since before 2004.
On a recent trip, I saw signs that said that the road work was being done with federal funds, not state. Where are those state bond funds being used?
And we aren’t seeing any great expansion of broadband access in our “hollers.”
When we received our Covid relief checks, did any of us send them back saying that sorry, we already have enough money? No, we paid bills, bought things we hadn’t been able to afford before, went to dentists and doctors, repaired cars and more.
Governor, please spend some of that “extra” money on us. We worked hard to pay those taxes and we would like to see some results.
Dale Brady wrote “Wondering” monthly in the Review from 2017 to 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.