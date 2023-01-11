To whom it may concern some people say I’m a big liar so maybe I was. But those tales were on me. And when I did you a favor it was out the goodness of my own heart and not to get next to some female or make someone like me. Or a pat on the back. And this goes to the men and women that resting at the national cemetery and they didn’t do it for a pat on the back, they were like me, did it for the love of God and the U.S.A. This goes out to vets like Ira Hayes, Audry Murphy. And those that said I was never in the service is a lie for my DD-214 is in the court house to prove it and my name is on the wall along with my grandfather’s also. And to other vet I was good friends too that gave their lives for this country Rex Sherman, Floyd Steward, and I had a very good friend in the Navy was Jim Miller at Augusta who was killed in an auto crash. And when you bad mouth someone, know what you are talking about. When someone hasn’t done anything to you don’t bad mouth them. Oh by the way I have a little sinus infection and not Covid. With friends like some of you all who needs enemies. So get off my back.
Hershel Medley, Purgitsville
