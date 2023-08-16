Hillenbrand

The Regular Session of the Legislature recessed on March 11 Sine Die – the official Latin phrase meaning “indefinitely” – at nearly midnight, and for months now, like most Legislators, I have been anxiously awaiting the call for a Special Session of the Legislature.

My two priorities for a Special Session were to 1) complete the volunteer Fire and EMS funding that died just short of the Finish Line back in March, and 2) to address the pay for our correctional officers and staff.  

