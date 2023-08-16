The Regular Session of the Legislature recessed on March 11 Sine Die – the official Latin phrase meaning “indefinitely” – at nearly midnight, and for months now, like most Legislators, I have been anxiously awaiting the call for a Special Session of the Legislature.
My two priorities for a Special Session were to 1) complete the volunteer Fire and EMS funding that died just short of the Finish Line back in March, and 2) to address the pay for our correctional officers and staff.
As I packed to head to Charleston on Aug. 6 in the early afternoon, I was notified that the Governor would call a Special Session of the Legislature later that afternoon. I arrived at the Capitol – 10 minutes before the House was gaveled into Special Session by the Speaker of the House – and I was handed simultaneously a summary booklet of the 44 bills we would be addressing during the session, none of which had been available to me previously.
This set in motion two things immediately: first for most of the bills, with bipartisan support, the House, and the Senate, waived the rule to read each bill on three separate days, and secondly it kept me up well past midnight familiarizing myself which each of the bills before we went back in session on Monday morning.
By the end of the session, the Legislature passed back to the Governor 35 bills for his signature.
From my perspective, I was pleased that we were able to address my two priorities:
Included in the package of seven pieces of Corrections Legislation that we passed, were Senate Bills (SB) 1003 through 1005 that provides nearly $27 million to increase starting pay and changes pay scales for correctional officers and provides one-time bonuses for correctional support staff.
Additionally, after some vigorous, late session floor debate, which I will admit I may have delivered with a bit more “gusto” than is my typical “matter of fact” engineer style of delivery, we were able to secure an additional $12 million of PERMANENT funding for our volunteer Fire and EMS services.
These monies are divided into three “pots:” $6 million to the Fire Protection Fund, $3 million to the All County Fire Protection Fund and $3 million to the County Fire Protection Fund.
This latter fund will only go to the 23 counties, including both Hampshire and Mineral Counties, that have either an excess levy or dedicated fee related to emergency services.
The funds from the two $3 million pots will go to the County Commissions for distribution as they see fit.
While all the legislation directly or indirectly affects each West Virginian, some of the other legislation that we passed that may be of particular interest to you, including:
House Bill (HB) 125; which in layman’s terms makes 2023 property taxes paid on certain pieces of property – such as vehicles – paid this year eligible for the 2024 personal income tax credits, eliminating some of the transitional confusion caused by this new legislation.
SB 1026, 1027; which provides $1.625 million for paving 8.26 miles of secondary roads in District 88.
SB 1032; which provides the West Virginia Division of Forestry funds to purchase specialized wildfire suppression equipment.
SB 1037; which provides funds for replacement hospital beds in the state Veterans’ Nursing Home.
SB 1044; which creates a “Learn and Earn Program” pilot program as a part of the Workforce Development Initiative Program. This pilot is aimed at helping those who cannot enroll as a full-time student because circumstances require them to maintain full-time employment.
Starting with the 2023-24 academic year and concluding with the 2025-26 academic year at Potomac State College, this program requires a dollar-for-dollar cash match from participating employers from which the student will receive a salary while participating in the program.
Lessons learned: When I was running for office, as someone who had never been in politics before, I thought to myself that I did not want to be a part of “imperfect” legislation; we engineers really disdain imperfection.
Now with seven-plus months of experience as a legislator, I have had to relearn two adages that I had learned a long time ago: 1) “’Perfect’ is the enemy of ‘Good Enough,’” and 2) “Question: How do you eat an elephant? Answer: One bite at a time.” If interested in the “back story” on these two lessons learned, ask me to tell you more the next time we see each other.
As your District 88 representative to the West Virginia House of Delegates, I look forward to serving you. Please feel free to contact me with legislative ideas or if you need help with a state agency. My office phone number is 304-340-3176 or you can e-mail me at rick.hillenbrand@wvhouse.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.