The nearly three-year-long state of emergency in West Virginia related to Covid-19 ended at the beginning of this year. The “emergency” lasted as long as Gov. Jim Justice had federal Covid-related money to spend.

The Legislature finally wised up to the fact that three years is not an emergency, and it took overdue steps to reduce the governor’s power to drag out an “emergency” for as long as he could.

