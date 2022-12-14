Charlotte Lane

It seems like every winter we hear heartbreaking news about a family that has lost everything in a house fire.  Nearly half of all house fires are caused by space heaters and over 80% of home heating fire deaths involve stationary or portable heaters, so I’d like to talk about how to heat your home safely this winter.

If you don’t have central heating or are dealing with a power outage, take every precaution to keep your home and everyone in it safe.  Rule number 1: no matter how tempting it is, never use your oven or stove as a heat source.  It is not safe under any circumstance.

