Tom Lewis

Progressives are comfortable with – and comforted by – ridiculing the delusions of the far right in America, from the Big Lie about the 2020 election to the various conspiracy theories incubated by Q Anon and Fox News. But these are only the latest delusions to take root in the public square and rupture the sidewalks. Some of the most enduring and toxic of these misguided notions are held as firmly by progressives as by people of other persuasions.

In America right now, the worst and most pervasive notion is that someone is in charge. The U.S. president, for example,  “manages” the economy, using his magical powers to “create” jobs, supercharge the stock market and set the prices of everything from gasoline to carrots. This hogwash has colored the attitude of people toward their leaders for a very long time. In antiquity, kings and emperors were often ushered to their thrones because they took credit for good weather and plentiful crops, then were tossed into the nearest volcano when the weather, as it always does, turned bad.

