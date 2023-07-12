Letter to the Editor

Letters to the Editor are typed as submitted. No changes are made to sentence structure or grammar.
Remember who your friends are
Updated: July 13, 2023 @ 10:07 am
Remember who your friends are whether they are black or white or male or female they still are your friends. And if you or that person has a problem take care of it and don’t broadcast it all over town. Be fateful and truthful to your friend. Because a good friend will never let you down. Love thy neighbor as they self. And this goes to a certain person I have never done anything to you so you have no business calling me a young punk. You need to go look in the mirror yourself. I know I have done things I had no business but that was on me or as they say nowdays, that was my bad. The difference between you and I. I had brains to see the bad road I was on and straighten myself up some.
And if you can’t say nothing to me don’t say anything at all. I know what I was in the past and I didn’t like it. So get off my back. And when I had problems with my family, half of Hampshire County stuck their nose in it.
And this goes to those who didn’t like me but you always still wanted me have you around for nothing. And if you don’t like someone, stay away from them. And if you don’t want me in your house just say so.
So think of that when I don’t come around or speak to you and this goes also to a certain person that said I use to snoop around on their property when they wasn’t home. And the ones who said that I hope you burn and rot in hell.
Oh P.S. one more thing
I didn’t steal any flowers off the grave in Moorefield or Romney, and to hell with the dummies who was dumb enough to believe it.
Hershel Medley, Purgitsville
