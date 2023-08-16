A Smoot counterpoint
In response to A Smoot Point from the August 2 edition I would like to express a few opinions of my own. I acknowledge that my Purgitsville neighbor has every right to his opinions, especially on the op ed page; however:
Based on the bio he chose to publish after his piece, his accomplishments include receiving a PhD in history from WVU, and then teaching it there. My understanding of history is that it is a scholarly recording of verified events that have occurred over time. He also claims to have served as Director of Academic Programs at National Journalism Center. I learned in Journalism school that stating rumors as facts is unethical, in fact, reason enough to be forever debunked as a journalist.
He started his article by noting federal scandals that he found historically significant. As I read further, I found it ironic that his description of President Harding “One of the least at best-suited men to occupy the office, Harding played a lot of golf and made time with a number of young women not named Mrs. Harding.” might be a Freudian slip toward our most recent ex-president.
Mr. Smoot then goes on to warn his readers of “The scandal emerging now under President Biden is breathtaking in scope and terrifying in consequence”. He then proceeds to list many rumors, most currently unsubstantiated by mainstream media, about election issues involving government officials as if they were proven facts. This is where he crossed the line. Even if these allegations turn out to be true, would it be more “breathtaking in scope and terrifying in consequence” than trying to steal the US presidency? I don’t see it that way.
Sadly, WVU will be eliminating graduate programs to solve their financial problems, based on this example a good place to start might be the history department.
Bill Martin, BS CRS/Journalism and Broadcast, Pennsylvania State University
Bill Martin, Purgitsville
Diligent American citizenry
Kudos to Stephen Smoot for his op ed entitled "Unprecedented" in the August 2, 2023, edition. His observations of the darker parts of our national history involving scandals and deception were right on. Some of these I had either forgotten or were completely unaware of. Thank you for this information. The American citizenry must always be diligent.
My only concern was that he apparently has forgotten a big one with which we are still experiencing. For the first 234 years of the nation's history, no American president or former president has ever been indicted. This changed this year. Former President Donald Trump has been charged in three criminal cases and may soon be charged with a fourth. In New York, he faces 34 felony counts in connection with hush money payments to a porn stare. In Florida, he faces 40 felony counts for hoarding classified documents and impeding efforts to retrieve them. In Washington, D.C., he is facing four felony counts for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election. And in Georgia, a local prosecutor is investigating 2020 election interference in that state.
And rather than even mentioning it he jumps to the present administration with the same old myths and misinformation: FBI, CIA, and DOJ collusion and deception in the past (false) and their present work in "protecting" the Bidens (again false). Granted Hunter Biden's actions may have been unethical but recent hearings have shown that they were not illegal. Granted that more may come but let us not jump to unsubstantiated conclusions.
To accuse long-standing and honorable institutions such as those law enforcement agencies mentioned above not only continues to feed the paranoia of conspiracy theorists, but also can serve to hasten "the death of the Republic" of which Mr. Smoot is concerned.
Rev. Roy Knight, Romney
Opinion Response
In the August 9 Hampshire Review, Kenia Itzep was discouraged about Science (big S). I took it the other way. They caught him. He resigned in shame and disgrace.
It can be hard to remember that we are all scientists to an extent: observing processes, experimenting, documenting results (in gardens, in kitchens). Many share their observations and experiments, compare results with neighbors (competitively perhaps), develop hypotheses, and (at need) consult those more expert. Science is a larger community. Most science (small s) involves thousands of people excited by what they do and keen to share and compare their findings to see if they got it right. They listen to and check each other all the time. Some special interest research can hide from this peer review, but government oversight, watchdog groups, investigative journalism, and your own critical thinking help expose it.
It IS a bit sad that he got to be president, felt it necessary to make stuff up, and still gets emoluments and special protections. On the other hand, maybe Science does a better job of disciplining their own than does our current body politic.
Will Wheeler, Wardensville
When did God change His mind?
I’ve read articles in the Review’s Faith section either implying or stating that homosexuality and trans-genderism are acceptable and in some instances encouraged by God through His written word, The Bible. God’s word says in Genesis 5: 1 – 2, in the day that God created man, He made him in the likeness of God. 2 He created them male and female. And in Matthew 19: 4 – 5 Jesus says “Have you not read that He who made them at the beginning ‘made them male and female,’ 5 and said, ‘For this reason a man shall leave his father and mother and be joined to his wife, and the two shall become one flesh’? We also read in Leviticus 18:22 and Romans 1: 26 – 27 that God does not endorse same sex relations. God made men as men and women as women, Period! Also Jesus went on to say that a man will be joined to his wife.
Those who make a case for LGBTQ being acceptable to God make reference to God’s love, turn the other cheek, forgiveness, etc… All those concepts are true but it doesn’t negate what God and Jesus already said as absolutes. Jesus forgave the woman who was caught in adultery but then went on to say “sin no more”. Forgiveness yes, acceptance no.
My question to all the “Christians” who say God is OK with the LGBTQ world is this; when did God change His mind? It’s clear from scripture that God made sex and sexuality a certain way. It is confirmed in the old and new testaments. The only explanation to LGBTQ being acceptable in God’s eyes is that somewhere in time He changed His mind. So to all of those who cling to God’s acceptance of this, please show me definitive Bible verses where God says, “Gee, I was wrong about that. I changed my mind and now say it’s OK.”
Finally, the number one warning by Jesus and the apostles is don’t be deceived. That is echoed numerous times in the NT. Jude makes a strong case for incorrect doctrine creeping into the Church. A true born again believer is commanded to treat ALL people with love (Greek: agape. Look it up) and respect. We are also told to recognize sin. The answer to my question is this, God didn’t change His mind.
Scott Wahlberg, Capon Bridge
