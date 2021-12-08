Dear State Leaders,
The people of Romney WV, with and through the Romney Planning Commission, Town Council, and Office of the Mayor, write this letter to you in an earnest request for assistance regarding the future of the WV School for the Deaf and Blind.
The WV School for the Deaf and Blind has long been an iconic centerpiece in the Romney, WV community. Its beautiful campus is located along our most trafficked thoroughfare, and is in close walking distance to vast majority of our schools, shops, businesses, and public facilities. The centrality, beauty, and importance of this campus to the Romney community cannot be overstated.
Over the last several decades, decreases in WVSDB enrollment have left large portions of the campus underutilized or unutilized. The Town is aware that maintenance and upkeep for these iconic structures has become a chall enge for the dwindling WVSDB staff and crew. Although tittle information regarding the future of the WVSDB has been disseminated to the people of Romney, the information that we have received leads us to understand that the future of the WVSDB and its campus is still unwritten. It has recently come to our attention that an important decision regarding the future of the WVSDB will be made in the immediate future. Any such decision will necessarily be completely devoid of local input, as virtually no opportunity for input has been provided to us.
Thus, the People of Romney have this request of you: Allow us to help.
Over the last three years, Romney has undergone its own planning processes and has been able to identify several entities and resources with whom revitalization of this beautiful part of town could be undertaken. As we are sure you are all aware, there is no shortage of amazing alternative uses for this campus, the vast majority of which are not exclusive of the WVSDB. The Town of Romney and its people stand ready to assist the State in finding the best path forward for the school and campus, whatever that may look like. However, the people of Romney cannot assist in revitalization efforts if we are not invited to participate in discuss ions about the future of the campus.
Please encourage those responsible for the future of this facility to invite us to the discussion table; pull from our knowledge of our community and its resources; and challenge us to help discover the best solution for this difficult problem set. We arc confident that we can provide more as project partners than we can as ri bbon ceremony invitees.
(signed)
Carter Wagoner
Planning Commission President
Paula O’Brien
Town Council member
Beverly Keadle
Romney mayor
