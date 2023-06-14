‘The good ole days in RHS’
What happened to the Review coverage of the Romney High School (annual) banquet held this year – in Augusta!?
Why the change? In location? The parking lot was full!
I very much enjoyed the Review RHS history this week but was expecting coverage of the RHS annual banquet.
I no longer live in Hampshire County and was looking forward to both the Grapes and our RHS reunions…PLUS the RHS museum that I had given my RHS scrapbook to…? Grass ankle deep…CLOSED! I learned later that it had been open – limited hours!
To say that I was disappointed…??
I want to hear old grads recall … “the good ole’ days in RHS!” … not the future of Hampshire County Schools.” I’m glad that we have Jeff as superintendent of HCo schools, he’s the best…but I want to hear about the… “good ole days in RHS!”
The RHS grads are now great-grandparents. Need I say more?
Carolyn Grapes, RHS Class of 1954
Make Jersey Mountain beautiful again
Look at that vista – the rolling hills and valleys, the farms and orchards, the mansions and cottages, backed by blue mountains and skies. What more beautiful drive could one wish for?
But that vista, that drive, is marred by flags and banners and billboards of a political bent, taunting passersby with messages and logos that are destined to dampen that feeling of joy.
A slap in the face to passersby of a different political bent, a thumb in the eye to neighbors who are meant to be friends.
Whatever happened to the UNITY in community? Who owns this road anyway? How can any one person have the right to decide what should affect your heart, your mind, your soul as you pass by?
There was a time when it was traditional to display political and campaign signs only in the few weeks leading up to an election. Who decreed an end to that tradition?
Let’s put the UNITY back in community. Let’s put friendly back in the neighborhood. Let’s put pleasure back in the drive down Jersey Mountain. Let’s make it everyone’s drive.
Let’s make Jersey Mountain beautiful again.
J.M. “Windy” Cutler, Three Churches
Here to stay
To whom it may concern, there is times when you have to work with people you don’t agree with but just because someone buys me a beer that don’t mean that I’m in with those people. They just bought me a beer because I will drink a beer with anybody even the devil. It may scare the hell out of me and I would run like hell after I drank the beer and I’m not two face. I try to get along with everybody. This time I’m not going to run I’m here to stay.
Hershel Medley, Purgitsville
