“Stop using the Bible for legalizing hate” written by Roy Knight refers to a bill proposed by Oklahoma State Senator David Bullard titled “Millstone Act of 2023.
“Stop using the Bible for legalizing hate” written by Roy Knight refers to a bill proposed by Oklahoma State Senator David Bullard titled “Millstone Act of 2023.
Mr. Knight characterizes the bill as one which “would ban people under the age of 26 from receiving gender-affirming care-launching massive aggressive attacks on the transgender community.”
The following is a quote from Senator Bullard explaining the intent and wording of Senate Bill 129.
“Four short years ago when I received the honor to serve in the Oklahoma State Senate I could not have imagined that it would be necessary to file a bill to protect children in our state from being legally sexually mutilated, yet we find ourselves in that very situation. Surgical and chemical genital mutilation has been occuring in our great state and it must be stopped, We have a sacred duty to protect our children from those who wish to do them harm. SB 129 is designed to protect our children from those who want to benefit financially at their expense Child abuse is a felony in our state and mutilating a young person’s genitalia should be viewed no differently. The Millstone Act will hold those who perform child mutilation accountable by making such activity a felony. Those guilty of such a heinous crime will be both legally and financially liable”
Exemptions would be provided for procedures relating to the treatment of a medically verifiable disorder of sex development, treatment of any infection or disorder that has been caused by or exacerbated by the performance of gender transition procedures, or to prevent imminent danger of death or impairment of major bodily function.
Bullard noted that he chose the age of 26 to account for scientific findings that the brain does not fully develop and mature until the mid to late 20s with the prefrontal cortex, the part responsible for critical skills like planning and controlling urges, developing last.
I do not see any mention of transgenders in the bill. Most persons in the US are opposed to Child Abuse. Why is Mr. Knight so upset?
Gary Edwards, Augusta
