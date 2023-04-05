If US citizens don’t work together and get along but no you would rather disagree with one another. Keep this up, you won’t have the good ole U.S. and you will no longer have any rights or freedom. No longer will the U.S. Flag be flown. We need leaders that has guts and knowledge. I was told I didn’t have any sense but I have brains enough to know that this country is going down hill more and more every day. The two that said I didn’t have any sense is dead and the other in a nursing home. I was told once how did I survive as long as I have. Well that’s the difference between a Yank from the city and a Reb from the country. He knows to be poor and tries to take care of what little he has. That is the difference between you and me because I’m from the country and now what it is like to survive. And I respect the American flag and what this country stands for. So who is the dummy? I have been told that I was a bum. Well that’s a lie. I worked hard for everything I got. And this goes to a certain person that says I’m a lot of talk. Little do you know. Remember the people from this country fought and died so we could have the right to vote and other freedoms that we have. But some of us have forgotten that. Stand up and respect the good ole American flag. And if you don’t like this country then get out. During the Gulf War, I saw what grief and destruction and poor men, women, and little children. The children didn’t know if they were going to see another day or another day. But if we put another nutcase in office we will be in the same shape. Remember reading in the Bible when Israel would obey God’s rule. He put in captivity. So think about what you vote for.
Hershel Medley, Purgitsville
