Voices of truth
Thank you, Mr. Whitacre, for the boldness shown in your recent minister’s message, “Truth cannot be changed” (August 16, 2023). All truth comes from God and His Word. When we change God’s truth to what we wish were true, we’re trying to be our own god. We are not God! You are right in saying we will all one day be accountable for our actions as we stand before the One True God.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.