West Virginia’s economic future depends in part on expanding opportunities for clean energy. Our citizens understand it, business leaders demand it, and expert research confirms it. Now it is up to Congress to act on it.
The U.S. Senate is considering whether to advance a package of clean energy incentives that would yield significant economic benefits for West Virginians — both in terms of job gains and by avoiding economic losses that are sure to follow if these policies do not pass.
Just as West Virginians are interested in being part of a more sustainable future — as demonstrated by polling showing 95% of voters support expanding clean energy production — the marketplace is also demanding action.
Clean energy is already informing the decisions of major new business prospects. Access to renewable energy was a key consideration in Nucor Steel’s recent decision for locating their proposed $2.7 billion facility in the state. If those renewable energy needs were not met, the state would have lost its single largest economic development project ever, according to public statements by Chris Beam, president of Appalachian Power, which provides electricity to half of West Virginia.
… The state and the country face tough challenges with the economic uncertainty right in front of us and farther in the future. The clean energy policies in discussion can help address both. The opportunity to make that economically sustainable future a reality is in front of our lawmakers right now and they must act quickly to enact the clean energy provisions on the table this Congress.
The Intelligencer, Wheeling
