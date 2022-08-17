In honor of Charlie Mullins
Editor:
Charlie loved the flag and what it stood for. He made sure flags were placed in our town of Rio on every holiday after Charlie and Milda Marie went off to college. He served in the army from 1953-1957. He attained the rank of Sargent and during his tenure. He trained in the jungles of Panama where he was dropped with only an extra set of clothes for jungle survival training. He was very proud that out of the whole company only two of them survived till the end. Another country boy and himself, the others were rescued. They were in the Jungle for over a month and Charlie survived on Bananas since he tied himself to a tree due to the Anacondas snakes being below him. Charlie also represented the Army in the Pan American games that are part of the Olympics for Pistol and he won the Bronze medal.
Milda Mullins, Rio
Food for thought
Editor:
Be kind to your neighbor and don’t make fun of him or bad mouth him or her cause it can come back on you. Look at your own faults before look at mine or someone else’s. Because I know I faults of my own. A couple put me down but they should look in the mirror at themselves like I do. Least I didn’t rape anyone or murder and anyone. I don’t use anyone and I try to be kind and help. And I don’t do it for people to like me. And this goes to a couple of feeble minded you-know-whats. Whenever I offer help to a lady who is in need for helping hand, it is because as God said, help your fellow man and nothing more. My personal life is my business and no one else. Yes I worry about others when they are down and in need. I worry about little children also. Maybe I’m not up to par to some of you but that is my business and I’m tired of being boss around. I’m a human like everyone else. And to those who said I killed that girl, was crazy as hell. And if I had you think the sheriff and them state police would let me roam around, then you are dumber than hell. Last reminder: keep your nose out of my business.
Hershel Medley, Purgitsville
A surprise birthday party
Editor:
A surprise birthday party was held at Pat Miller’s home in honor of her mom Freeda Davy. Those present were: Pat Miller, Freeda Davy, Teresa Brown, Kaitlyn Haslacker, Bobbi and Alan Wooster, Lynn and Eugene Hoardshell, Mallory Hoardshell and friend Austin Duncan, Caroline Davy and Kevin, Linda and Jim Miller, Makayla Miller and friend Nate, Philip Miller and Tammy’s nephew, Linda See and grandson.
There was plenty to eat and everyone enjoyed the day. The most exciting thing was that Freeda got to ride in a cop car (but not to jail).
Frances (Rinker) Tovar and friend Freeda Davy attended the Romney High School Reunion in Augusta recently. Both were graduates in 1952 and 1954. The meal was delicious.
Ms. Norma (Whiteman) Westfall and daughter Beverly of Upper Tract visited with Freeda Davy and Charlie Hartman the other Saturday. Freeda and Norma were high school friends.
Freeda Davy, Purgitsville ❏
