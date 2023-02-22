Darren Thorne

Feb. 17 ended the fifth week of this legislative session.

It was very busy with not only session and committee meetings, but meeting with folks regarding things close to home. Before I go any further, I would like to take a minute to mention three youths who represented Hampshire County recently.  On Thursday, Feb. 9, Hampshire High student Kaitlyn Ferguson and Joseph Lahman from Capon Bridge Middle School served as pages. Miss Hampshire County’s Outstanding Teen, Allison Fries, was at the Capitol for Alzheimer’s Association Advocacy Day on Feb. 16. Alzheimer’s Awareness is her platform. We have some great students in our school system.

