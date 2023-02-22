Feb. 17 ended the fifth week of this legislative session.
It was very busy with not only session and committee meetings, but meeting with folks regarding things close to home. Before I go any further, I would like to take a minute to mention three youths who represented Hampshire County recently. On Thursday, Feb. 9, Hampshire High student Kaitlyn Ferguson and Joseph Lahman from Capon Bridge Middle School served as pages. Miss Hampshire County’s Outstanding Teen, Allison Fries, was at the Capitol for Alzheimer’s Association Advocacy Day on Feb. 16. Alzheimer’s Awareness is her platform. We have some great students in our school system.
Delegate Hillenbrand and I met with Economic Development Director, Mitch Carmichael, to have a discussion of issues and concerns that our constituents and county and district representatives have shared with us. I also was able to meet with some of the local board of education members and Superintendent Pancione to discuss education in our county. Mr. Trimble was able to join me at an Education committee meeting.
Members of the West Virginia House of Delegates passed a total of 45 House Bills to the Senate this week. One of those was HB2006, which would divide DHHR into three separate departments, each with its own secretary: Health, Human Services and Health Facilities. If passed by the Senate and signed by the governor, this breakup would take effect on Jan. 1, 2024.
Delegates unanimously approved HB2515. This bill would require Workforce WV, to coordinate with the Higher Education Policy Commission and the Bureau for Family Assistance to create an inventory of occupational and educational resources available to assist single parents who want to further their education, reenter the workforce, or receive workforce training. The bill would require the HEPC to maintain a copy of the document on its website and to provide it by mail when requested.
Another bill sent to Senate was HB3113, a bill relating to requiring a program of instruction on personal finance for students in secondary schools and requiring every student to complete a course prior to high school graduation.
HB2619, Amending Hope Scholarship Eligibility, has been passed from the Education Committee to Finance. There are several bills moving through the legislature. Check out the Legislative website for updates on bills that have passed the House, Senate or both.
If you are planning to be in Charleston, please contact me, I would like the opportunity to visit with you. I encourage you to visit the legislative website, www.wvlegislature.gov. Here you can find bill status, news releases, photographs, livestreams of committee meetings, just to name a few.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.