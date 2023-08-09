This is still America
Quit complaining about what kind of jacket that a person wears because its his and that was give to him from a ret chopper pilot who was a mayor who is ret. And the jacket wasn’t from Biden’s administration it was from President George Bush Sr. term. And if I want to wear it that is my business. Some of you need to know what the devil you are talking about. And quit having people being afraid to wear something that is theirs. I thought this was a free country but I guess not. And I don’t care if you like it, that’s my business. Just remember this is still America.
