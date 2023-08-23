Romney Middle School Pioneer Football team would like to thank everyone for the support at their cornhole tournament fundraiser held at Big Anchor Campground. Special thanks goes to Rt. 50 Biscuits and Burgers, Barefoot Farmers, O’Reilly’s, Potomac Eagle, the parents/grandparents, and coaches that donated their time, food or items to make this event a success. The Romney Middle School Pioneer Football team thanks you for your continued support.
Scott Cox, Romney
