After over a year of campaigning and preparation work, including numerous trips to Charleston to attend countless meetings, Hampshire County’s two “freshman” Delegates, Rick Hillenbrand (R-District 88) and Darren Thorne (R-District 89) took the oath of office Wednesday, Jan. 11 along with all the other 98 members of the West Virginia House of Delegates.
The House of Delegates got immediately to work, with over 600 draft bills introduced to their respective committees on the opening day of the Legislature. Later that same day, the House welcomed Governor Jim Justice to address a joint session of the Legislature for his annual State of the State address where the highlight was his proposed 50 percent reduction in the personal income tax, which would be phased in over three years.
The $1.3B annual surplus that the state generated last year, and is projected exceed this year, has been the subject of many conversations, and a personal concern of mine. I am all in favor of reducing our taxes plus applying some of those surplus dollars to some of the very same issues outlined in the Governor’s State of the State address such as state employee salaries, but I want make sure that we do so in a responsible way, which is why later that same evening I spoke with House Finance Chairman Vernon Criss (R-Wood) who personally reassured me that our state budget can afford the Governor’s proposals not only now, but into the future even when viewed from a worst case scenario.
Later in the week, the legislation to carry out the Governor’s plan, House Bill 2526, advanced from the House Finance Committee after members made a change that included the Personal Income Tax Reserve Fund in the bill.
Each delegate is assigned to multiple committees, and our respective committee assignments are: Hillenbrand (Government Organization, Judiciary, Technology & Infrastructure, Veterans Affairs & Homeland Security) and Thorne (Agriculture and Natural Resources, Banking and Insurance, Economic Development and Tourism, Education).
While our committees did not start formal meetings until after our swearing in, that does not mean we have not been hard at work already. Making good on one of my campaign promises right away, on Tuesday of this past week, I hosted a meeting to discuss the issue of obtaining easements for the installation of high-speed broadband fiber service across properties that are in one of the Farmland Protection conservation programs. Participating in that meeting were representatives from the federal to the local level, including local representatives Aaron Cox (Hampshire County GIS & Technology Coordinator), Alison Jewell (Director Hampshire County & Mineral County Farmland Protection) and Derek Barr (Assistant General Manager for Hardy Telecommunications) and Hampshire County Commission President Brian Eglinger by e-mail.
Of local interest, the House Technology and Infrastructure Committee, of which I am a member, reported out two bills this week. HB 2218, which provides for the expansion and modernization of current distracted driving laws, and HB 2310, which would allow DMV to develop an “antique fleet” program which would permit a single registration plate for a person to rotate among multiple antique motor vehicles.
The 60-day, regular legislative session ends at midnight March 11.
Delegates Rick Hillenbrand and Darren Thorne are Hampshire County’s “boots on the ground” in Charleston during the Legislature session.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.