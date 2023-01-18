0118 delegate hillenbrand.tif

After over a year of campaigning and preparation work, including numerous trips to Charleston to attend countless meetings, Hampshire County’s two “freshman” Delegates, Rick Hillenbrand (R-District 88) and Darren Thorne (R-District 89) took the oath of office Wednesday, Jan. 11 along with all the other 98 members of the West Virginia House of Delegates.

The House of Delegates got immediately to work, with over 600 draft bills introduced to their respective committees on the opening day of the Legislature. Later that same day, the House welcomed Governor Jim Justice to address a joint session of the Legislature for his annual State of the State address where the highlight was his proposed 50 percent reduction in the personal income tax, which would be phased in over three years.

