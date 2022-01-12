Manchin was wrong
Editor:
Good Job Joe.
And I don’t mean Joe Biden. Senator Manchin you sure know how to “own the libs”!
Of course to do you took away the $250-$300 per month being provided by The Enhanced Child Tax Credit to each of the 67,000 children of West Virginia living in poverty. Also this aid taken from at least another 100,000 children of the working poor, families above the poverty line but not by much.
Oh while you are at in a state ravaged by opioids and methamphetamine you are making things much harder for parents in recovery. And please don’t say that standard Republican(!) lie that the recipient parents are using the money for drugs not food, rent, schools supplies, etc.
Are you aware Senator that West Virginia’s own drug testing of tens and tens of thousands of people seeking public assistance has caught a grand total of 134 users of illegal drugs? Oh well, I guess it is better that let us say 450,000 (when parents are included) West Virginians go back to suffering economic and food deprivation than let those “progressives” in congress get a win.
Chris Moore, Springfield
(0) comments
