As specified by the WV constitution, the Legislature wrapped up the 2023 Regular Session just before midnight on March 11 with a flurry of activity.
There were last-minute deals; phone calls, text messages and Pages running with documents back and forth down the Great Hall between the two chambers.
In the end, this session had some great victories for all West Virginians and some personal disappointments.
Victories: Across-the-board personal income tax cuts for all West Virginians; pay raises for teachers, school employees, state police and employees, and deputy sheriffs; requiring public schools to publish curriculum online at the beginning of each new school year; several laws protecting your 2nd Amendment rights; forbidding excessive government limitations on the exercise of religion; a bill related to boosting math skills for students in early grades plus one for students interested in careers in the trades and another requiring high school students to complete a course in personal finance; a dual enrollment pilot program providing pathways for career and post-secondary education; permitting HOPE Scholarship recipients the ability to play sports; reducing the 30-day co-pay cap on insulin to $35; the establishment of the West Virginia Mothers and Babies Pregnancy Support Program; recognizing an unborn child as a distinct victim in a DUI causing death; preventing irreversible gender transition surgery on minors; requiring local entities to enforce immigration laws; several Veterans bills including updating Veterans hiring preferences; and we hammered out a balanced budget as required by our state constitution.
One personal disappointment was the legislature’s inability to, once again, provide needed financial aid to our volunteer fire and EMS departments and companies through an updated insurance surcharge. I thought we were going to make it. I gave an impassioned Floor speech, and the House voted to send House Bill 3153 back to the Senate, voting 82-11, at 9:39 p.m. Saturday evening.
However, in the end, the Senate would not agree with the House’s version of the bill, and the clock ran out. I am undaunted and will continue to work to obtain funding for those who selflessly volunteer to protect and serve our communities as firefighters and emergency medical services technicians.
All in all, a total of 332 bills completed the legislative process.
Of the 59 bills that I sponsored, nine made it across the finish line, including the bill on Veterans’ hiring preferences, where I was the lead sponsor. Additionally, I was privileged to be able to create and lead a bipartisan and bicameral caucus to advance Veterans’ issues.
This past week we also recognized the seven inaugural recipients of the West Virginia Medal of Valor on Saturday. Along with Delegate Darren Thorne (District 89), I was pleased to be able to welcome students, staff and personal friends from the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and Blind, who not only made their first visit to the Capitol since the Covid pandemic but also performed two songs on the House Floor.
My wife Barbie and I have been in Charleston working for you since Jan. 7, and now it is time to head back to the district to continue working for you from home. I’ll be back in Charleston several times before the end of the year when the legislature is either in Special Session or working on Interim Committee meetings.
As always, if you have ideas for legislation or need help with a state organization, please contact me using either my office phone number 304-340-3176 or official e-mail Rick.Hillenbrand@WVHouse.gov.
