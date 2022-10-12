Op/Ed
As Executive Director of The River House, I am excited about the impact that music and the arts are having in Hampshire County. Our community is being uplifted! The local economy is benefiting with jobs and tax revenue. Just last year, The River House in Capon Bridge created 10 full- and part-time jobs and paid over $18,000 in sales, payroll and property taxes in 2021. Plus, art attracts visitors and invigorates the lives of those who live locally – we see it every week. Importantly, we see families having fun, strengthening the roots that hold our community together.
What’s happening here is happening all over the state. The arts and culture sector of the West Virginia economy contributed $1.3 billion in 2020, representing 1.7% of the state's GDP, 13,865 jobs, and total compensation of $818.7 million. The West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History is working to drive this progress. Their mission is to foster a fertile environment for the artistic, cultural, educational and economic development of the state. They believe active participation in and enjoyment of the arts are fundamental to sustaining quality community life by providing an abundant and creative environment for businesses to flourish throughout the state. The National Endowment for the Arts is serving a similar role all over the country.
Hampshire County is a leading example. The Hampshire County Arts Council, Hampshire County Artist Co-op and The River House are all helping to propel it.
Since its founding in 2016, The River House has built a community around art and music. Over the past 5 years, The River House has served in many ways as an incubator for West Virginia arts and artists, and we are now seeing the influence of this in our burgeoning arts community. Several years ago, one of The River House employees – one of Hampshire County’s talented rising stars – opened a traditional Appalachian music school called The Cat and The Fiddle, which is attracting students from near and far. The school cooperates with The River House in an innovative Music Makers program to provide free or reduced-cost lessons to school children. We are currently preparing to welcome our 3rd group of student-musicians.
Further, the flourishing arts community has catalyzed new lodging and retail endeavors in Capon Bridge and the momentum is building – all sparked by active promotion of art in the area.
The benefits of the arts go beyond dollars and cents. A thriving arts community provides opportunities for school children to absorb the region’s rich culture, and for elders to socialize and volunteer. These opportunities result in better health outcomes, less isolation, and greater community pride.
Hampshire County is a diverse community with many economic drivers. Agriculture, recreational tourism, retail services and now a growing arts sector all help raise the standard of living for our citizens.
Stop by The River House in Capon Bridge to see how the arts are transforming our community. Become part of how the arts are improving our economy and quality of life for all.
Monica Wilson is the Executive Director of The River House in Capon Bridge.
