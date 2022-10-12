Op/Ed

As Executive Director of The River House, I am excited about the impact that music and the arts are having in Hampshire County. Our community is being uplifted! The local economy is benefiting with jobs and tax revenue. Just last year, The River House in Capon Bridge created 10 full- and part-time jobs and paid over $18,000 in sales, payroll and property taxes in 2021. Plus, art attracts visitors and invigorates the lives of those who live locally – we see it every week. Importantly, we see families having fun, strengthening the roots that hold our community together. 

