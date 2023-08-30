About the Gospel
If we read the Bible and accept it for what it truly is, the word of God, we learn that it has a message for each and every one of us. It doesn’t matter what your nationality is, whether you are male or female, rich or poor; that message is the same for all. The message is that on our own, we are all in trouble; but that God has also made a way for us out of that trouble.
Yes, God is love and He loves us more than we can imagine, but He is also absolutely just. He will not tolerate sin; if He did, He wouldn’t be God. The Bible lets us know that God requires perfection, there is no such thing as “good enough”. It becomes obvious that we can’t do that. So God made a way through Jesus Christ. Jesus did follow all of God’s commands perfectly and then took the punishment for our sins. We need only to accept Jesus and His generous gift.
The Gospel itself is that simple: Believe on Jesus and His work on the cross for the forgiveness of sins; understanding that we are completely dependent upon the mercy of God and not on our own good works. Christianity is very exclusive; Jesus is the only way to heaven. However, that way is open to anyone who will accept it.
As simple as it is, accepting the Gospel has ramifications. There are lots of commands in the Bible and they show us the character of God and how we can please Him. Accepting Jesus for salvation does not give us permission to do anything we want. Truly believing in Jesus and understanding that He suffered terribly and died for us should make us want to live a life pleasing to Him. As it says in 1 John 5:3, “For this is the love of God, that we keep His commandments; and His commandments are not burdensome.”
Turning to Jesus for forgiveness necessarily brings about changes in one’s life. To live by the Bible is to go against what the world says is okay. And because it is God’s word, we need to conform to it; not make it conform to us. God does love you and wants you in heaven with Him; but it must be on His terms.
John Sine, Capon Bridge
The Land of the Free
I’m sick of being “ruled” by a “minority” in the Land of the Free we call America. Since when in America, is it a crime to oppose political behavior and cultural activity foreign to my established Constitutional and personal right of free speech and belief? Why do we now see an “in our face” two tiered judicial system that favors the government and certain political evil ideology over the freedom loving majority in America? Certain individuals, movements, (Black Lives Matter, Antifa, political groups, etc) commit destructive behavior but seem to escape punishment while jay-walkers and 98 year old women are mistreated.
At 85 years old, serving over 34 years as a soldier, putting my life on the line for constitutional freedom (and I have the evidence to prove it), I’m more than sick of the corruption, political insanity, and the “minority” control of our lives today.
“I don’t think that somebody who’s religious should be forced to officiate a wedding that they disagree with. I don’t think somebody who is a woman who’s worked really hard for her achievements should be forced to compete against a biological man in a swim competition or any other sport activity. I don’t think that somebody who’s a woman that respects her bodily autonomy and dignity should be forced to change clothes in a locker room with a man. That’s not freedom. That’s oppression.” Did you know this stuff is being done in America today?
I have my constitutional right and I agree with the above statement. But, in some US States and class-rooms across America this behavior is being legalized and taught that I must comply and accept a set of values foreign and objectionable to me. Remember when “Parents and Teachers” worked together? Now, in some locations, school boards and teachers are trying to take parental roles over parents children.
Everyone has “freedom of speech” so racist slurs, silly little signs are expected, but don’t try to force values I don’t agree with down my throat. I don’t consider myself “whiter than snow”. I just rely on Christ to wash me every day.
It’s past time for God fearing leadership and Constitutional believing people to stand up and be heard. We have a choice...we have been quiet too long...push back or surrender to evil?
Harry Riley, Capon Bridge
A bug bite remedy
I read Clint Ferguson’s recent story about the torture of chigger itches. I too am a favorite treat of their bites!
Many years ago I had my first encounter with these little buggers. No laughing matter. I tried every remedy I came across for bug bites including fingernail polish and rubbing alcohol. Nothing worked. I was running out of options when I tried Ban Roll On deodorant. It stopped the itch immediately.
I have since found that any roll on deodorant seems to work. Secret Roll On works as does Old Spice and others. Just rub it on the bites when you get the urge to scratch. The welts will disappear in a short while.
I don’t suffer anymore and try to stay out of tall grass.
Patricia Pearson, Augusta
