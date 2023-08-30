Letter to the Editor

If we read the Bible and accept it for what it truly is, the word of God, we learn that it has a message for each and every one of us.  It doesn’t matter what your nationality is, whether you are male or female, rich or poor; that message is the same for all.  The message is that on our own, we are all in trouble; but that God has also made a way for us out of that trouble.  

