The Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) currently has a unique opportunity to reinstill confidence in America’s elections based on two cases that may affect the impact that non-legislative officials can have on election administration and integrity. At issue is whether government officials can act outside the authorization granted to them by constitutional or legislative approval, and if the media can ever be held accountable for publishing disinformation.

The first case, Loper Bright Enterprises v. Raimondo, addresses the deference given to executive branch officials who act to fill statutory gaps. Drawing a comparison to elections, some election officials have asserted regulatory authority to allow votes “outside the law” to be counted, which could affect election outcomes.

