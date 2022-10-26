It’s so sad to see Radio Romney go. What, you mean you didn’t even know there was a Radio Romney? Too bad, it means you missed five months of radio programs presented by local hosts, many of whom you all know. Radio Romney was available on internet, at www.radioromney.com, with shows about local news, politics, religion, art, gardening, health, real estate, advice on personal problems, guns, interviews with candidates and elected officials, and much, much more, a diverse selection of programs. The show hosts and staff members gave unstintingly of their time and efforts to bring their programs to you, led by the station manager, Rick Schneider, who gave months of his time, blood, sweat, and tears, to make this work for the community. And it did work, for five months anyway, and many of us are the richer for it. But financial support was not sufficient, and so the station goes off the air. But perhaps another time, we may hear its like again.
E.C. Brady, Three Churches
