From my side of the pasture
March 6’s Potomac State College (PSC) Ag Club meeting offered an opportunity to PSC President Gilmer to participate in a question & answer session involving PSC’s Agriculture program, the campus’s leading field of study. Ag students attended plus other “invested” stakeholders. As a Hampshire Calf Pool consignor I attended representing Woodside Farm in WVU PSC’s Cooperative Beef Heifer Development Program.
PSC’s Ag Club is commended for pursuing answers to concerns including no lab instructors, timing of actions before mid-term’s end, loss of experienced, professional mentorships, etc. Isn’t life enhanced by mentoring of those who’ve “walked the walk.”
Abruptly terminating without reason employees described as valuable assets by students & farmers is very concerning. These terminations put the Agriculture program in significant jeopardy.
WVU & other Universities are challenged as never before to be relevant to today’s students & future careers. The SAGE program was innovative in its approach of applied knowledge with “hands on” experience of livestock & field crops. This model attracted students & moved WVU PSC into the future. It’d gained momentum with much potential. PSC President’s new direction takes a step backward for the University & students. Yes, there’ll be grass roots experiences but not like the model just lost.
Land Grant Universities are “hemmed in’’ by development. They could lead collaboration & develop a model maintaining viable farms for their students with close proximity to population centers. Couldn’t they provide real-world field experience & agriculture science knowledge while modeling financial stability – all critical to sustaining farms & agriculture industries?
At the 2017 National FFA Convention members were challenged to consider world food shortages by 2030. This coupled with skyrocketing input costs mean the need for relevant forward-thinking agriculture science education is critical. Partnerships & key stakeholder involvement are critical to a University’s relevance and success.
The hiring and firing of PSC staff is certainly at the President’s discretion. However, new WVU PSC president missed the mark with significant changes in the college’s agriculture program without consideration for some major stakeholders – college students, invested WV farmers with 215 head/yr in PSC’s heifer program & existing PSC Ag Advisory committee.
My best analogy of what transpired after attending PSC Ag Club meeting was it left unanswered the following: Where is the plan for the future of PSC’s Ag Program?
Vera Page, Woodside Farm LLC
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.