America wake up and let’s pray for this great nation while it is still great, and while it is still standing. God made this earth and in seven days he rested. But we seem to be getting away from that. This is a great nation and suppose God-fearing. Some of our leaders have seem to take it upon themselves to try to be God. But that is not going to happen. First we blame it on the ozone. Quit messing with God’s work and quit putting thoughts in our schoolchildren’s head that they can be a boy or a girl, Biden. You are not God nor Jesus. You have already destroyed part of our history by destroying our statues. Please let the people in this country live our lives out and quit making it worse than what it was. Let us live in peace and die in peace. Quit making it harder by raising up the fuel. Your job is to rule and run this country and not play God. Just please quit selling us out and leave us alone.
Hershel Medley, Purgitsville
