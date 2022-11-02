Letters to the Editor are typed as submitted. No changes are made to sentence structure or grammar.
In reading last week’s Hampshire Review, I have a different take to some of the letters.
One letter starts off on the right track urging us to know our candidates and consider inflation, but quickly digresses to partisan disinformation. The truth of our inflation problem exists because the current administration reversed all the effective policies that had our nation in strong economic health in nearly every area prior to the last election. Inflation was less than 2%, gas prices less than two dollars per gallon, energy independence, all sectors strong employment, interest rates less than 2%, etc. Dismissing facts of hardships we face everyday, or how and why we find ourselves in this situation is being less than objective if not deceptive. Nearly every one of us is affected, feels the pain at the grocery store, gas station, and every other area of our lives. This is all brought on by existing policies under total partisan control of the current administrative and legislative branches of government. The rest of the arguments are simply parisian talking points of propaganda and disinformation.
Another letter’s contribution offers a worn out argument about abortion that seems to have slipped the writers mind or forgets the United States is a Republic not a democracy. It doesn’t matter what 80% or 100% of people think about abortion, one way or the other. It’s God and our Constitution that trumps all, and has established our Republic based on law. A man and a woman only produce sperm and an egg....that’s all...they do not create a baby. God takes over and unites the sperm and egg if it’s His will...God does not make mistakes. Who is to question God and kill a baby? Thank God for the US Supreme Court making the abortion decision, my opinion.
Harry Riley, Capon Bridge
