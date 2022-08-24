We’re 3 months away from midterm elections and the question is, what will America do? In my opinion, the disaster has already come and the question is how do we recover?
This has an all-too-familiar ring:
“A great civilization is not conquered from without until it has destroyed itself within. The essential causes of Rome’s decline lay in her people, her morals, her class struggle, her failing trade, her bureaucratic despotism, her stifling taxes, her consuming wars.” (American writer Will Durant 1885-1981)
But there is always hope, but only from 1 source.
“I have heard all about you, Lord. I am filled with awe by your amazing works. In this time of our deep need, help us again as you did in years gone by. And in your anger, remember your mercy.” Hab. 3:2
Our nation is sitting at the precipice of disaster, and all of those who are supposed to be our leaders have their heads in the cloud thinking that they have to do more in order to relieve the problems rather than get back to basics.
More taxes on the rich (and if you believe that they won’t trickle down to the rest of the working-class people, you too have your head in the clouds), more tax collectors, more restrictions on business, more restrictions on energy, tear down some more statues in the name of who knows what. The list could go on forever.
The original purpose for Government was to protect the rights of the people. In the preamble of the Constitution it states; “We that People of the United State, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this constitution of the United States of America.”
We have moved so far from these 5 basic founding principles that our Founding Fathers would be turning over in their graves. And before anyone wants to say that our founding fathers were racists and a whole litany of other things – I don’t care. Tearing down America, our Founding Fathers, American history, our Pledge of Allegiance and prayer in school just to mention a few things, is disgraceful.
And I, like most others, are to blame. We have let the few dictate what the true majority believe. We have let small factions lead the way to the downgrading or the totally elimination of everything we hold true. Governor Youngkin said it best: we will teach our children Virginia history; the good, the bad and the ugly.
In a speech by Ronald Reagan delivered before the Orange County Press Club in 1961, and entitled “Encroaching Control”, he alleged that “3 months before his last visit to this country, Nikita Khrushchev said, ‘We can’t expect the American people to jump from Capitalism to Communism, but we can assist their elected leaders in giving them small doses of Socialism, until they awaken one day to find they have Communism.’”
Unfortunately, this has been happening and is continuing to happen here in America.
I’m old enough to remember when Nikita Khrushchev realized that Communist Russia’s military would never be able to take America by force, and he said, “We will take America without firing a shot. We do not have to invade the U.S. We will destroy you from within....” I remember my grandfather and my father saying that will never happen here. Now, I am horrified to see Khrushchev’s words coming true.
In 1954, in response to the Communist threat of the times, President Eisenhower encouraged Congress to add the words “under God,” creating the 31-word pledge we say today “I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America, and to the republic for which it stands, one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”
America has to wake up if we hope to ever see America as a great nation again.
