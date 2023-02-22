Hampshire County’s Delegate Rick Hillenbrand has blocked me on social media for criticizing his actions while working as a public official. The account in question is specifically used by him to inform his constituents of his work as a public official. It has been determined in court (Davison v. Randall) that blocking someone from an official office account is considered a violation of the First Amendment. After I brought this violation to his attention, he changed his social media name to include the word “Elect.” Thus, he can now argue it is technically a campaign account instead of a public forum for his current position. The conflict is not simply the fact we disagree on issues; it is the fact that our House Delegate feels comfortable enough to silence people with whom he disagrees. As a war veteran who has seen when governments censor their people, I am concerned. Democracy dies in darkness, and stopping constituents from commenting on a public forum is the beginning of the death of democracy. Come next election, we need to make sure the person we vote for has the bravery to handle the power of their position. Can’t handle public opinion? Don’t be a public official.
Amanda Vincent, Romney
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.